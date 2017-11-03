EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 4th January

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 4th January - Episode 2

The Brannings leave in the funeral cars, despite Carol and Jack both disappearing. Inside the Butcher house, Jack is consoling Carol as she's emotional over the contents of David's letter and the fact that Derek had kept it from her. She tries to call the number on the letter, only to find that the number is no longer in use...



At the crematorium, Cora steps up to give the eulogy in Carol's absence. She gives a very honest account of Derek and what everyone thought of him. As Joey's grief becomes too much to bear, he runs outside and when Alice comforts him, he reveals a secret which leaves her reeling…



Outside the police station, Lucy sternly rebukes Lauren for her selfish and reckless behaviour. At the same time, Joey has discovered where Lauren is and rushes to the police station to make sure the truth about the crash doesn't come out. Will Lucy turn Lauren in? Will Lauren tell the truth of her own accord? Or will Joey stop her just in time? Alfie is feeling more upbeat now that he has Roxy by his side, and he encourages Ian with an assurance that love will find him again too.

