04/07 - Kat cheats on Alfie - but with who?

EastEnders Episode Guide - Wednesday 4th July

EastEnders Episode Guide



Wednesday 4th July

SPOILER ALERT

Michael also gets involved in the fun when he offers a gift of football shirts for the team, which Kat gratefully accepts.

The team lose their match but later head to the pub, where Kat continues her saucy behaviour.

She gets up close and personal with Ray when she burns herself in the kitchen and later flirts with Max outside. As if that wasn't enough, she then shares a long lingering hug with Michael after she hands him some of Tommy's old baby clothes.

Alfie has noticed Kat's behaviour and is desperate for attention, but ends up getting drunk and falling asleep on the bed.

Back downstairs, Kat is approached by a mystery man. She wastes no time in inviting him in and sleeping with him there and then. She returns to the bar where Michael, Ray, Jack, Max and Derek are loitering.



Kat has just slept with one of the five - but which is the lucky man?!

Meanwhile, Lola and Jay share a kiss, Shirley's mood is improving and Ben writes a birthday card to Heather, which he hides.

Poor Alfie - Kat just can't resist flirting with Derek, Max, Jack and Ray ahead of the football team's first match.