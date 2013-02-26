04/03 - Lola is shocked by Phil's sabotaging her in court| EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 4th March 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 4th March

SPOILER ALERT



It's the day of Lola's custody and she's feeling nervous. Trish arrives to speak to Lola, but the young mum struggles to deal with the pressure and rushes out of the house. Billy tracks Lola down at Booty's - she's calmed down and is ready to fight for her daughter.At court, Trish tells the judge that Lola is making great progress and would like to increase her contact sessions with Lexi. Things are finally going Lola's way, but then Phil's brief interrupts the proceedings. Under Phil's instructions, he sabotages Trish's plans, causing a devastated Lola to lose her temper.Patrick confides in Max about what happened with Denise and Max encourages him to apologise. He finally finds the courage to do so and Denise promises Patrick that she won't ask his carer Magda back - the three of them can make it work on their own instead.Elsewhere, Michael tells Alice to sell some of Janine's clothes as he cannot afford to pay her, Tanya advises Jack that his relationship with Sharon is worth fighting for, while Dot receives the letter she's been dreading in the post but she decides to ignore it.