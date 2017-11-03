04/10 - Kat will do anything to keep The Vic

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 4th October 2012

Alfie starts searching for pubs which need landlords, but Kat is determined to fight for The Vic. She begs Phil to reconsider, but he refuses as they owe him so much rent.



Kat pawns her mum's engagement ring for cash and confesses the whole sorry mess to Phil. He finally relents and agrees to let them stay at The Vic, but only with Roxy as bar manager.



Roxy urges Michael to take responsibility for Scarlett or hire a nanny, but he continues to struggle alone.



Alexa picks on Abi and Lola again and things get worse for Lola when she's late for a meeting with Trish. She accidentally lets slip that Billy no longer has a job and Trish vows that something must be done.



Abi convinces Max to give Jay a job at the car lot, but Phil soon forces Max to let Jay go.



Sharon decides that Phil shouldn't spend any more time with Dennis as he doesn't appear to be a good influence on him.

