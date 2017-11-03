04/09 - Phil rescues Shirley from unwanted attention

Eastenders Episode Guide - Tuesday 4th September 2012

Eastenders Episode Guide Tuesday 4th September

SPOILER ALERT



Phil’s still desperate for Shirley to come home, but she’s convinced he’s only trying to conceal his crimes and keep her quiet. Phil tries to talk to her at the R&R, but Shirley is wrapped up with a sleazy man named Pete.



Pete and Shirley leave the club together and a concerned Phil follows them. Pete makes a move on an uninterested Shirley and Phil jumps in to rescue her. Although she’s grateful to Phil, she still won’t forgive him, so Phil calls someone who might be able to help…



Alfie is doing some washing at The Vic and comes across the bandage on which Kat’s mystery lover wrote “I love you” in lipstick. Will Alfie put two and two together and realise that Kat is having an affair?



At the R&R Tanya confesses that to Kat that she wishes Max was more like Alfie. But does Kat wish Alfie was more like Max?



Masood enlists Zainab to help a fragile Ian. Initially she has no patience with Ian, but then she sees him struggling with the simplest things. Ian realises that he needs professional help.

