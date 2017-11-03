05/04 - Alfie makes a mug out of Derek

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 5th April

EastEnders Episode Guide

Alfie has agreed to Derek's next dodgy dealing to steal £12,000 worth of booze from Trevor. But when Billy asks Alfie why he's always Derek's lap dog and never the man in charge himself, Alfie is given something to think about.



Later, the unlikely dup arrive at the destination to get the booze but Trevor arrives in a mess and tells them he's just been robbed at gunpoint for the alcohol!



Derek assumes that Phil Mitchell must be responsible and vows to make him pay. But little does he know that cheeky-chappy Alfie is harder than he looks as he secretly meets with Trevor and Billy and hands Trevor a wad of cash.



But when Derek comes calling for Phil we bet that Alfie won't be quite so smug.

Meanwhile, Kim is dressed up to the nines to try and catch Ray's attention at The Vic.



But after she hears ray flirting with Bianca she starts to get edgy. As she drives her knife a little too aggressively into the fih she's filleting, Ray comes over to show her how it's done but she accidentally slices the top of his finger off and they rush to A+E!



But as Ray gets all bandaged up, sparks start to fly and he pulls her in for a passionate kiss. Nice one Kim, we might start up in the fish-filleting business if it means we can bag a babe like that, phwoar!

Elsewhere, Bianca gets further into debt; Dot breaks down in front of the Reverend; while Ian admits that losing the cafe has left a hole in his heart.