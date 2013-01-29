05/02 - Ayesha tells a shocked Zainab some home truths | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 5th February 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 5th February

SPOILER ALERT



Zainab is in shock over Masood demolishing her water feature. She storms back into the house, while Masood goes to The Vic with AJ. Zainab complains about her partner's erratic behaviour, but Ayesha defends Masood and tells Zainab some home truths about the way she treats him.



Ayesha confesses that she's in love with Masood and although nothing has actually happened between them, she thinks he feels the same way too. Zainab tells Ayesha that she should leave the family home. Ayesha leaves Walford in a cab as Masood returns home and Zainab accusingly points out that she knows - and it's clear that her heart is breaking…



Abi storms home after finding Max in bed with Kirsty. Max follows her and a big argument erupts between Abi, Lauren and Max. Lauren asks if Max loves Kirsty but he struggles to provide an answer. Lauren and Abi kick Max out of the house, leaving him devastated.



Joey finds an expensive pair of earrings in Alice's handbag, which he thinks Michael bought for her. When Joey confronts him, a mischievous Michael winds Joey up so that he loses his temper. He hits Michael, who points out that Joey is just like his father and soon afterwards Michael tells Alice that she's fired.



Bianca tells Whitney that she is far too young to get married and is throwing her life away, while Tyler presents Whitney with an engagement ring to prove how serious he is about their future.



Denise makes a doctor's appointment for Lucy and promises to support her on the day by going with her.

