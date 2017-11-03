05/07 - Kat's mystery lover wants her attention

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 5th July

EastEnders Episode Guide



Thursday 5th July

SPOILER ALERT



He then quits the football team after she tells him she's having second thoughts about joining the pub league.



Kat spends most of the day ignoring calls from her mystery lover. She eventually answers and tells him to leave her alone.

But - clearly desperate - he soon calls the pub phone. Alfie answers, recognising the voice, telling an enraged Kat her 'favourite fella' is on the line.

Meanwhile, Joey lashes out when Lucy gets some unwanted attention in the street. It seems Lucy's been taking tips from Kat as the pair later kiss and things soon heat up!

Despite his warnings that he's bad news, Lucy seduces Joey and invites him into the house...

Elsewhere, Shirley's furious when she finds Ben's birthday card to Heather and Phil worries that she's grief-stricken again.

Kat's feeling guilty about cheating on Alfie. He presumes she's annoyed with him for getting drunk, so buys her a bouquet of flowers.