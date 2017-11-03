05/06 - Jean tries to expose Michael

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 5th June

EastEnders Episode Guide

Realising she's been conned, a sickened Jean then returns to The Vic, where Roxy is fretting after discovering that they have no food and an empty barrel store. As Roxy continues to find evidence that something is up, Jean goes into denial overdrive.



Later, when Michael totally dismisses jean after arriving back on the Square she decides to take matters into her own hands and heads off to find Janine.



As Michael watches on, Jean accuses him of conning her and The Vic - and Janine is left wondering who to believe…

Meanwhile, Masood asks Zainab to marry him!

Elsewhere, Christian worries when he hears that Ian is still away and pushes Lucy to let him ring Jane, Denise quits the B&B, Afia continues to feel deflated by her life, Lucy looks for Phil but he's conveniently 'gone away for the weekend' - what's he up to.

Jubilee bank holiday is in full swing and the Square is starting to celebrate the good times.But for Jean the celebrations are far from her mind as she panics about Michael refusing to give her back the money. Wanting answers, Jean pays a visit to the boxing gym and consults Jack about Michael's financial scheme to help local children.But when Jack has no idea what she's talking about it finally sinks in that Michael has been taking her for a ride!