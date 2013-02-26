05/03 - Desperate Lola runs away with Lexi | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 5th March 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 5th March

SPOILER ALERT



After Phil's cruel stunt and Lola's outburst in court, the judge rules that the existing arrangement of Phil as kinship foster carer will continue until the next hearing. Everyone is disgusted by Phil's behaviour, including Trish.



Billy heads over to the Mitchell house to confront Phil and Lola secretly follows him. She overhears Phil declare that Lola will never get Lexi back if he has anything to do with it, so Lola makes a drastic decision and snatches Lexi.



Jack confronts Sharon about the recent problems in their relationship, but soon their arguing turns to passion and the pair start tearing each other's clothes off. It seems that there might be a chance for the couple - but then Jack tells Sharon that he wants her to cut all contact with Phil…



Patrick realises that Ian has feelings for Denise and encourages him to ask her out. Will Ian be spurred on to confess his feelings for Denise?



Also today, Dot notices that things are going missing in her house and is adamant that Cora is behind it as she might still have a key.

