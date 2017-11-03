05/11 - Zainab makes a shocking returns to Walford

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 5th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 5th November

SPOILER ALERT



Masood can't make the mortgage payment as AJ spent the money on a motorbike. Syed is unable to help and Masood considers going on a gambling website, but AJ saves the day by selling the motorbike and raising the cash.



AJ decides to celebrate Bonfire Night and cheer up the family by buying a stash of fireworks and hiring dancing girls. The party is a success but then suddenly Masood, AJ, Syed and Tamwar are confronted by an angry Zainab...



Christian asks Lucy if he can stay at the Beale residence following his split with Syed. Lucy tells an emotional Christian that he should try to make things work with Syed, but Syed still can't bring himself to say that he loves Christian.



Jack is happy as he returns from a weekend away with Sharon, but he quickly gets annoyed when Phil demands more of Sharon's time to discuss the residency case.



Sharon is shocked when Phil presents her with an engagement ring, but she realises that it's necessary to make their relationship seem authentic. However, Jack isn't best pleased when she's unable to remove the ring.



Alfie and Kat seem close again as they sit cuddled together watching the fireworks from Tommy's room.



Kim is disheartened as everything seems to be going wrong at the B&B.

