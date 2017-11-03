>
EastEnders

05/10 - Lola is arrested for assault

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 5th October 2012
EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 5th October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide

Friday 5th October 
Lola is delighted to have her tag finally removed, but is upset when Trish tells her she's determined to keep visiting daily. Lola is further stressed when she goes to The Vic to collect her fee for cleaning and gets in a furious argument with Phil.

Later Lola spots Alexa and the girl gang taunting Abi, pushing her around and filming it on their phones. Lola loses her temper and tells Abi to take Lexi home while she deals with them. As Alexa threatens to hurt Lexi, Lola is pushed to the limit and lashes out.

Billy is livid when he hears what has happened and his worst fears are realised when the police turn up at the house to arrest Lola for an assault on Alexa…

Kat and Alfie are pleased to be back at The Vic, but shortly after the Branning brothers arrive for a drink, Kat spots an envelope addressed to her on the bar. Enclosed is a key and a note asking Kat to meet at the flat.

Meanwhile, Michael stares at Scarlett as he zips a suitcase shut. Is he going to abandon his own daughter?



