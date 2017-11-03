06/04 - Dot doubts that Andrew is guilty

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 6th April

Andrew is treating like a leper as he walks around Albert Square as Shirley viscously brands him a murder and tells him to keep away from George.



Back at the Mitchell home, a guilty Phil offers to foot the bill for Heather's funeral. But it's not Phil's only good deed of the day as he manages to get in contact with Darren to tell him about the situation with George. Looks like Phil Mitchell might have pulled yet another blinder.

Later, Dot speaks to Andrew at the launderette and is moved when he explains that 'You Have Been Loved' was the song Heather would have wanted at her funeral. As Andrew continues to speak about how much he cared for Heather, Dot starts to doubt whether he was the killer.



But when Shirley spots Dot and Andrew talking she bans them both from the funeral - will Shirley open her eyes to Heather' real murderer!?!

Meanwhile, Alfie's heart sinks when he learns that Billy opened his big mouth to Lola about the scam. But the feisty blonde proves useful when Derek comes calling for Billy -claiming that Billy was at the hospital with her the whole time. How long can they keep it up?



Elsewhere, Roxy flirts with Alfie; Derek asks Bianca for Pat's old room but she's having none of it; Jack and Denise are horrified to discover that they've been set up on a blind date!