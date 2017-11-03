06/08 - Phil worries Ian tell everyone about Heather

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 6th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 6th August

SPOILER ALERT



Lucy refuses to speak to her father who is staying at the Branning house. Tanya confronts Lucy, believing thinking that Joey is poisoning her against Ian. But defiant Lucy insists this has nothing to do with Joey – it’s because Ian abandoned her and Bobby.



Ben and Phil pay Ian a visit and are shocked by his dishevelled state. Phil interrogates Ian about Heather, but Ian just stares at him silently. Phil takes Ian back to stay with him, and when Shirley starts talking about Heather, suddenly Ian remembers everything…



The members of the Queen Vic football team start dropping out of the squad, including Ray who is behaving very strangely around Kat. But Kat saves the day by delivering a strong motivational speech to the team which changes their minds.



Kim sees that Ray is looking at places to rent and mistakenly thinks that he’s looking for somewhere they can move in together. Kim is thrilled at the romantic surprise, but Denise worries that Kim is mistaken.



Anthony acts out on his date with Alice in a bid to get her to lose interest in him, but this proves difficult with Derek still interfering in her love life.

