06/12 – Sharon and Phil call off the fake engagement

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 6th December

Everything's in turmoil following Shirley's threats. Phil tells Sharon not to believe anything his bitter ex says, but Jack warns Phil that the truth about the fake engagement is bound to get back to social services sooner or later.



Phil receives a phone call that the foster worker Dave will be making a spot check today. He's convinced that Shirley is behind it and struggles to keep his cool. He ends up blurting out to Dave that the engagement is off, and he's shocked when Dave tells him the entire application will now have to be reassessed.



Feeling that Jack was threatening him earlier, Phil tracks him down and warns that if Lexi ends up in permanent care, he's holding him responsible.



Jean tells Alfie that scented candles helped to get Tommy off to sleep while he was away. Alfie asks where the candles came from and Kat claims that she got them from the Minute Mart, unable to reveal that they were a gift from her lover.



Alfie asks Denise about buying some more, but she assures him that the shop has never sold scented candles. Alfie wonders why Kat is lying and his doubts intensify when Roxy reveals that Kat closed the pub early one night while he was away.



Cora decides to apply for Dot's old position at the launderette.

