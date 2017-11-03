>
EastEnders

06/07 - Shirley gets in a state

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 6th July
EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 6th July

EastEnders Episode Guide

Friday 6th July
SPOILER ALERT 

Shirley starts behaving strangely and puts on some uncharacteristic floral clothing before announcing that she plans to sell the burger van because it bores her - and Phil does too.
 
When she's likened to Ann Widdecombe she changes her clothes but continues with her odd behaviour, getting drunk at a Walford barbecue and harassing Fatboy.
 
She then decides it's a good idea to climb on top of the public toilets (that's normal, right?), where she finds Jean, who's stargazing (also normal).
 
Jean tries to comfort Shirley telling her that Heather wouldn't have wanted to see her in such a state. Shirley soon gets scared and Jean helps her down.
 
Meanwhile Kat's still feeling guilty and when she starts to cry, Alfie comforts her. She then tries to play perfect housewife by baking a cake, but this soon falls to pieces when she's tempted away by her mystery man.
 
He asks her to meet him in the alley. She heads outside and demands he leaves, but the naughty pair end up kissing!
 
Elsewhere, Joey and Lucy's romance comes to an apparent end when he decides to leave Walford because he wants nothing to do with his dad. 
 
Also, Michael registers the baby's name as Scarlett Patricia Moon without Janine's agreement - but she can't deny that she loves it.



26/06/2012
