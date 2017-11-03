05/03 - The Brannings are on the brink

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 5th March

Max and Tanya still aren't communicating properly about the problems in their marriage. When Tanya receives a home visit from the nurse, she explains how her physical relationship with Max has been extremely affected by her cancer treatment. The nurse advises that Tanya's wisest move would be to have an honest conversation with Max.



Later, there is an awkward mood between Max and Tanya when they head for a meal at the Argee Bhajee and as Tanya can't bring herself to be honest with him things continue to stew.

At the same time Lauren is totally out of control, slumped in the gutter after yet another night of heavy drinking. When Fatboy and Whitney find Lauren, they take her back to the Butchers' house to sober up. However, Whitney is horrified when she sees Lauren passed out on the sofa in the same place where Billie died, so she rushes off to get Max and Tanya. When Tanya sees the state that Lauren is in, she fears that her family is falling apart…

Meanwhile, Janine and Michael return to the Square following a weekend away and immediately organise an engagement party in The Vic for that night. However, the celebration soon turns sour when Michael hears from Bianca that Janine doesn't plan to take his surname and rubs it in his face that she wants a pre-nump.



Later, Jean tries to warn Michael that Janine is dangerous, but he argues that he can look after himself. After giving a speech at the party about how his marriage will be full of 'danger and surprises', Michael whispers to Janine that this is just the beginning. Is Michael planning something?

Elsewhere, Tamwar refuses to accept a penny of Yusef's money, Mandy fears that Lorraine will show her up at Janine's Engagment party, and Afia looks up a plastic surgery website for burns victims - leaving Tamwar fearing that she is disgusted by his scars.