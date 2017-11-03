06/03 - Zainab confesses all

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 6th March

After resolving to give Yusef's money away to a good cause, Zainab wants to attend a Khatam to pray for a fresh start for the Masood family. Fatboy agrees to hold the fort at the restaurant while they are busy, but as he does so, he finds a leaving note from Tamwar to Afia and rushes to find Zainab.



On hearing the news Zainab flies out to look for her troubled son and manages to find him before he leaves. Tamwar ultimately agrees to stay, but an argument breaks out between him and Afia back home. Suddenly, Zainab breaks down - confessing that Tamwar's injuries are all her fault as she sent Yusef back into the burning B&B at Christmas - how will they react? Is this the last straw for the Masoods?

At the same time, Christian is back on Albert Square, and having earned a decent sum of money during his time away, Christian suggests to Syed that they could buy Amira out of the business. However, Amira makes it clear that she isn't going anywhere. When Christian accuses Amira of using Anthony as a smokescreen to stay in Walford, she's hurt and decides to consummate her new relationship back at the Moon house - lucky boy.

Meanwhile, Max tries to ground Lauren for her wild behaviour the previous night, which only leads to further tensions, avoiding the problem that is plaguing them all. Later, at the café, Lauren also hears stern words from Whitney until Max arrives and summons her home. As an argument follows between Lauren and her parents, she announces that she's moving out - has the Barnning family fallen apart?

Elsewhere, Lorraine steals cash from Ian's wallet and threatens Mandy to keep quiet about it, while Kim and Denise are unhappy when they realise that the Masoods won't be handing Yusef's money over to them.