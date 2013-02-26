06/03 - Lola manages to escape from Walford | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Wednesday 6th March 2013

Phil calls Sharon for help in finding Lola and Lexi, leaving Jack furious that she's running to Phil yet again. As Phil blames Billy, Sharon and Billy tell Phil that he's brought all of this on himself. Sharon and Phil go looking for Lola while Billy waits nervously at home.



Lola goes to Dexter at The Arches to ask for some help. But when Ava finds out that Dexter has been in contact with Lola, she takes him to Phil's and he admits that Lola is at The Arches. They rush over there, but there's no sign of them and the petty cash tin is empty. With Lola now in a cab with Lexi, they're too late…



Ian nervously asks Denise out on a date, but he messes up by pointing out that they're both older and neither of them are getting any better offers. An unimpressed Denise starts flirting with the delivery man and gets a date. But as she goes to the back room to get her coat, Ian accidentally locks them both in!



Elsewhere, Dot confronts Cora over food going missing from her fridge, but Cora denies having anything to do with it. Cora can sense that Dot is really upset, but Dot doesn't admit her fears over losing her home.

