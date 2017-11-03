06/11 - Phil and Sharon are grilled by social services

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 6th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 6th November

SPOILER ALERT



Phil, Sharon, Lola and Billy are desperate to impress the social services officer. Phil and Sharon put on a good performance, but Phil struggles with the questions about Ben pleading guilty to manslaughter.



Phil makes an excuse to leave the room, but Sharon follows him and reminds Phil that they're doing this for Lexi. Geared up again, they return to the living room and get things get back on track.



Syed is concerned when he can't find Christian, but Roxy warns him that he should leave Christian alone. Later Amira pays him a visit and drops the bombshell that she's getting married and wants Yasmin to come and live with her and her fiancé in Birmingham.



Zainab apologises to Masood for walking out on him. She's also shocked to hear that Syed's marriage is on the rocks, but when she visits her son to discuss it, he tells her to stop interfering.



Kim is startled when she hears that an environmental health officer is doing the rounds, so she dumps bin bags full of out-of-date food into an alley.

