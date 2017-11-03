>
06/09 - Carly Wicks returns to Walford

 
Eastenders Episode Guide - Thursday 6th September 2012

Eastenders Episode Guide

Thursday 6th September 
Denise brings a homeless Shirley back to the B&B, but she has a furious confrontation with Jay, declaring that he and Ben should both be hanged. Denise realises that Shirley will never forgive them for Heather’s death and advises her to leave Walford.

Before Shirley leaves Albert Square she visits Phil, but ends up drunkenly slumped on the sofa. Phil makes a desperate call, ordering the person on the other end to come to the house. Shirley’s daughter Carly arrives and is disgusted to see the mess her mum is in… 

Janine asks Michael to look after Scarlett while she goes to work, but he claims that he has lots of appointments. Janine checks the diary and finds it empty and then finds a cheque book stub for £20,000 and no named recipient. As she confronts him, the pair have another nasty fight. 

Sharon is worried about Dennis who’s struggling to make friends. Jack encourages Dennis to make an effort in school so his mum will stop worrying about him, but Sharon warns Jack that it's not his place to give Dennis advice.



