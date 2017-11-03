07/08 - Ben tries to help Ian

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 7th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 7th August

SPOILER ALERT



Jay is finding it hard with Ian and Shirley living under the same roof, especially as Shirley keeps trying to help Ian. Shirley reassures Ian about Lucy, but when she mentions Heather, he abruptly turns off the TV. Shirley thinks it’s a breakthrough triggered because she mentioned Lucy, not realising the real reason…



Ben decides to help Ian by taking him over to the café to see Lucy. But Lucy doesn’t want to know and shouts at him in front of the shocked customers. Joey leads Ian out, while Christian confronts Lucy about her outburst.



Meanwhile, Phil is livid when he finds out that Ben’s been trying to help Ian and he reminds his son that they need Ian's memory to stay blank to stay in the clear.



Is it a coincidence that Ray arranges a secret rendezvous, just as Kat is on the phone to her mystery lover?



At the same time, Denise and Kim have a heated argument about the likelihood of Kim moving in with Ray. Kim calls her sister jealous, but is left humiliated when Ray reveals that the flat is actually for Sasha and her mother.



One of the five suspects in Kat's affair mystery is eliminated…



Elsewhere, baby Scarlett is finally allowed home, but Janine is struggling with being a first-time mum and distances herself from Michael.

