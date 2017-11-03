07/12 – Alfie makes a shocking discovery

EastEnders Episode Guide – Friday 7th December 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Frisday 7th December

SPOILER ALERT



Alfie is confused to find the remnants of the pawn slip stub for Kat's ring. Kat claims that she threw the slip away as she knew she couldn't afford to buy the ring back, but Alfie is convinced that she's still having an affair.



His suspicions intensify when he overhears Kat telling someone on the phone that she loves and misses them. Kat tells Alfie that she was speaking to Charlie, who's unwell and needs her to visit. Alfie redials the last number to check, only to be left embarrassed when Charlie answers.



Later Michael collects Kat and Tommy, insisting that he's going that way on business and things get even worse for Alfie when he discovers the pawned ring in Kat's drawer - proof that she has been lying to him…



Joey receives a court summons which asks him to decide his plea with regard to the car crash. Joey's day gets worse when Max refuses to let him be part of the family's Christmas celebrations, even after he apologises for the crash.



Later Joey flirts with Lucy in front of Lauren at the R&R, hoping that his cousin will move on if she sees him with someone else. Lucy brings Joey back to hers. But as things begin theat up between them, Joey tells Lucy to stop - he can't do this as he's in love with someone else.



Lola is horrified when she discovers that the plan to get Lexi back is at risk. Shirley takes Lola to see Sharon and implores her to tell Lola the truth - they have no hope of getting Lexi back. Sharon insists that Phil has a good chance, but Lola rushes off in tears.



A cash-strapped Bianca is touched to find that her family have made a cardboard Christmas tree for the living room - with Pat's earrings among the decorations.











Alfie is confused to find the remnants of the pawn slip stub for Kat's ring. Kat claims that she threw the slip away as she knew she couldn't afford to buy the ring back, but Alfie is convinced that she's still having an affair.His suspicions intensify when he overhears Kat telling someone on the phone that she loves and misses them. Kat tells Alfie that she was speaking to Charlie, who's unwell and needs her to visit. Alfie redials the last number to check, only to be left embarrassed when Charlie answers.Later Michael collects Kat and Tommy, insisting that he's going that way on business and things get even worse for Alfie when he discovers the pawned ring in Kat's drawer - proof that she has been lying to him…Joey receives a court summons which asks him to decide his plea with regard to the car crash. Joey's day gets worse when Max refuses to let him be part of the family's Christmas celebrations, even after he apologises for the crash.Later Joey flirts with Lucy in front of Lauren at the R&R, hoping that his cousin will move on if she sees him with someone else. Lucy brings Joey back to hers. But as things begin theat up between them, Joey tells Lucy to stop - he can't do this as he's in love with someone else.Lola is horrified when she discovers that the plan to get Lexi back is at risk. Shirley takes Lola to see Sharon and implores her to tell Lola the truth - they have no hope of getting Lexi back. Sharon insists that Phil has a good chance, but Lola rushes off in tears.A cash-strapped Bianca is touched to find that her family have made a cardboard Christmas tree for the living room - with Pat's earrings among the decorations.