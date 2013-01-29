07/02 - Zainab and Masood finally reach breaking point | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 7th February 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 7th February

SPOILER ALERT



The atmosphere is still tense at the Masood household. Zainab starts to clear out the kitchen, before sorting out the rest of the house too. As Zainab and Masood do this together, Zainab suggests a role reversal exercise to see problems from the other person's perspective, but this just results in some spiteful home truths being exchanged.



Zainab clearly wants to avoid the obvious - that her relationship with Masood might be beyond repair...



Meanwhile, avoiding the situation at home, AJ goes to The Vic to drown his sorrows. Later, Roxy sees that AJ is in a drunken state, so she joins forces with Kat and Bianca to drag him home. They all worry about how Zainab might react, but are surprised by her subdued reaction.



Tamwar goes see Fatboy as he seeks a distraction of his own. Fatboy does his best to reassure Tamwar that Zainab and Masood will be okay, but Tamwar can't help but worry that his parents are about to split up.



Also today, Tyler and Whitney share their engagement news with their friends and later celebrate in The Vic, despite Bianca's continued disapproval.

