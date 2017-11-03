07/01 - Alice seeks answers over Derek's death

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 7th January 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 7th January

SPOILER ALERT



It's the day of Joey's court appearance, but before leaving he visits his sister Alice, who wants answers about the night Derek died. After Alice hears Joey's version of events, she also has some questions for Jack and everyone else who was there that night. Will Alice get the answers she is looking for?



A new boy named Dexter arrives on Albert Square and immediately makes a good impression on Abi. But this doesn't go down well with Jay, who doesn't trust the newcomer at all..



Joey is given a suspended sentence for his car crash with Lauren and as he returns home with Max, Dexter watches them from afar whilst holding a family photograph of the Brannings. What business does he have with the Brannings?



Denise and Ray make a pact never to tell Kim about their kiss. At the same time, Ray presents Kim with a surprise gift, but Kim admits to Denise that she's disappointed it's not an engagement ring.



Later, Kim tries to be honest with Ray about her feelings and mentions that she spoke to Denise. But Ray jumps to the wrong conclusion about what Kim is saying, and blurts out that Denise kissed him. An outraged Kim then heads over to The Vic and slaps Denise.



Also today, Kat secures a cleaning job at the R&R but selflessly shares half of the work with unsuccessful applicant Bianca, while Masood tries to offer Ayesha some philosophical advice about marriage.

It's the day of Joey's court appearance, but before leaving he visits his sister Alice, who wants answers about the night Derek died. After Alice hears Joey's version of events, she also has some questions for Jack and everyone else who was there that night. Will Alice get the answers she is looking for?A new boy named Dexter arrives on Albert Square and immediately makes a good impression on Abi. But this doesn't go down well with Jay, who doesn't trust the newcomer at all..Joey is given a suspended sentence for his car crash with Lauren and as he returns home with Max, Dexter watches them from afar whilst holding a family photograph of the Brannings. What business does he have with the Brannings?Denise and Ray make a pact never to tell Kim about their kiss. At the same time, Ray presents Kim with a surprise gift, but Kim admits to Denise that she's disappointed it's not an engagement ring.Later, Kim tries to be honest with Ray about her feelings and mentions that she spoke to Denise. But Ray jumps to the wrong conclusion about what Kim is saying, and blurts out that Denise kissed him. An outraged Kim then heads over to The Vic and slaps Denise.Also today, Kat secures a cleaning job at the R&R but selflessly shares half of the work with unsuccessful applicant Bianca, while Masood tries to offer Ayesha some philosophical advice about marriage.