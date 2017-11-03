07/06 - Kat's back!

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 7th June

Jean spirals into utter dispair as she realises that the likelihood of anyone believing her is minimal. Taking her last ounce of strength she lashes out at Michael, but as he remains calm and collected it looks like she could be defeated.

But with nothing to lose she returns for one last round and sparks another confrontation at The Vic, demanding her money back from Michael and Janine and urging Michael to tell the truth.



But Roxy steps in and gives Jean a warning to get a grip. Realising that she can't cope with Jean alone, Roxy calls Alfie.



She's pleased when Alfie then returns home to the pub, but is disheartened to see that he's not alone - Kat is back!



But how will Kat react when she finds Jean sitting alone in an empty bath upstairs?

Meanwhile, Tamwar is keen to save his marriage and tells Afia that they should go travelling together. But when she realises that he still wants to come back to Walford she finally admits that they will always want different things and says an emotional goodbye to the Square.



Elsewhere, Derek helps Lucy out at the café by replenishing her stock supplies as he helps himself to teh till...oh Derek what are you like eh.