07/03 - Phil hears home truths from Sharon | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 7th March 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 7th March

SPOILER ALERT



Phil wants to call the police, but Billy convinces him to wait. Lola has left her phone at The Arches, so Sharon checks the last number she dialled. They realise that Lola called Alexa, so they drive to where Alexa is staying. After giving her money, Alexa explains that Lola is heading to a hostel.



Unbeknownst to them, Lola is hiding in Alexa's house because she had nowhere else to go. Unfortunately for Lola, Alexa has a party and the police turn up, causing Lola to run away again.



Phil and Sharon head to the hostel, while Billy returns to the Square in case Lola returns. Sharon is furious with Phil, telling him he's a monster for how he's treated Lola. Phil finally starts to feel guilty and he insists that he's still the man she fell in love with. The pair end up sharing a kiss…



Denise and Ian bicker as they remain trapped in the back room of the Minute Mart. Denise makes a comment about Ian's breakdown and realises that she's hit a nerve. Ian confides in Denise about his recent problems, and as she holds his hand to comfort him the couple kiss.



Elsewhere, Cora insists that she's staying at Dot's house until they catch the thief. The two ladies fall asleep on the sofa together, but are awoken when they hear a noise in the kitchen. Dot is horrified by what she sees!

