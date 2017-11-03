07/05 - Lauren's night goes horribly wrong

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 7th May

Whitney tell Tyler that his reaction to her pregnancy scare just shows her that they have no future. Tyler protests that he isn't the type of guy to run away when things get difficult, but Whitney insists they should have some time apart.



It's been a rough couple of weeks and Lauren, Whitney and Lucy decide a night out on the town is exactly what they all need. Lying to their parents they head out but things start to go down hill pretty quick.



Whitney flakes out and heads to find Tyler where it's all happily ever after again after a few minutes. So Lucy and Lauren are the last ones standing.

But Lauren isn't upright for long as she stumbles to the floor in a drunken mess and a stranger helps her up. He then asks her to go with him to a club and Lucy is astonished when she sees Lauren getting into his car...



Thankfully Lucy manages to drag Lauren from the car but Lauren's bag is left behind. The girls end up in an almighty row and Lucy heads off alone in a cab. She soon has a change of heart and goes to find Lauren, who has wandered off. But she's then horrified to discover Lauren lying unconscious in an alley - completely unresponsive…

Meanwhile, Mandy receives a phone call from the hospital as Lorraine has asked her to bring in a clean nightie, but Mandy insists that she doesn't care and hangs up. Later, Mandy wants to go upstairs with Ian, but he seems reluctant. Mandy pushes the issue by telling Ian that she needs him to make her feel beautiful, but she storms off to bed alone when he doesn't respond.

Elsewhere, Derek fails to convince Carol and the kids to stay in Walford, Fatboy is uninpresseed at work; Zainab comes up with a new strategy at the restaurant to get Tamwar and Afia closer.