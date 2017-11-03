>
07/09 - Shirley gives Phil a warning as she leaves Walford

 
Eastenders Episode Guide - Friday 7th September 2012
Friday 7th September 
Denise tells Carly the full story about why her mother’s in such a state, and she goes to see Shirley who’s still passed out on Phil's sofa. The pair finally talk and Shirley is touched to discover that Carly named her son Jimmy, after Shirley's late son.

At the B&B Phil gives Carly money and tells her to look after Shirley. Carly refuses the cash, but soon relents and introduces baby Jimmy to Shirley. Carly agrees to let her mum to move in with them, but as Shirley prepares to leave Walford, she warns Phil that she will be back… 

Sharon lets Dennis stay at home, concerned that he’s finding it hard to make friends. But he goes missing while she’s talking to Jack at the R&R. A frantic search follows and Sharon finds him outside The Vic. Relieved but emotional, she blurts out to him that this is where his father died.  

Kat decides to make a fresh start for her and her family, but will it turn out to be as easy as she had hoped?



