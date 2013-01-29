08/02 - Zainab finally understands how Masood feels | EastEnders spoilers

>
EastEnders

08/02 - Zainab finally understands how Masood feels

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 8th February 2013
EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 8th February 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide

Friday 8th February
SPOILER ALERT

Zainab is broken following recent events, but as she talks to Masood, she still thinks there is hope for their marriage. But Masood doesn't agree and calls time on their relationship.

Meanwhile, Tamwar heads out to Whitney and Tyler's engagement celebration to give his parents some space. At the party, both Tamwar and Lucy have their minds on other things and while talking, Lucy blurts out her current health fears. 

Dot joins in with the fun at the engagement party, but Whitney is disheartened that Bianca and Carol haven't shown up. Over at the Butcher house, Carol encourages Bianca to go to The Vic with her and support the happy couple. Will Bianca go?

Some storyline details have been held back for this episode.



29/01/2013
