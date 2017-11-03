08/01 - Tanya is losing patience with Max

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 8th January 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 8th January

Tanya wants answers from Max and the mood is tense at the Branning household, as she piles on the pressure for decisions to be made.



Jack suggests to Sharon that they throw an engagement party to announce their good news. Sharon agrees, but wants to tell Phil first. Unfortunately, she doesn't get the chance and as she rushes down the road to find Phil, he walks into the engagement party.



As Sharon follows Phil inside, Jack excitedly makes their announcement. While everyone else cheers, Phil has a face like thunder...



Denise wants to make peace with her sister, but Kim doesn't want to hear it. Knowing that Ray has twisted the truth, Denise confronts him at The Vic over his lies. Denise realises that Ray's having doubts about his relationship with Kim, so not wanting her to be dumped, Denise decides to go along with Ray's false version of events.



Michael finds a stash of Derek's dodgy money at the gym and suggests to Phil that they should launder it through their businesses.



A kind-hearted Roxy says that Kat and Bianca could take on the cleaning at the pub, but Michael questions why she's letting Alfie's ex back in The Vic, while Derek's ashes arrive and the Brannings agree that Alice should be the one to decide where they are scattered.

