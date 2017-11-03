08/06 - Kat goes for Michael

>
Friday 8th June 
She's returned to no cash, no stock and a whole lot oif chaos and Kat is not happy.

First on the list is telling Roxy to leave (welldone Kat). But Roxy tells Alfie about Jean's connection to the missing money and her allegations that Michael is responsible.

Alfie heads off to get to the bottm of it all but falls for Michael's charm. Returning to The Vic, Alfie starts searching for the missing cash, believing that Jean must have stashed it somewhere.

Thankfully now that Kat is back on the scene Jean has somebody that will listen Jean tells Kat exactly what happened and Kat believes her, knowing how scheming Michael can be.

Later, Roxy arrives at The Vic and offers Alfie a loan from Amy's trust fund, promising that Kat wouldn't need to know. She places the cheque in his hand and they share an intimate moment until they are interrupted by Kat.

Heading out to see Michael, Kat is livid with him and demands the money back. Will Kat fall for Michael's charm or see him for what he really is?
 
Meanwhile, Lucy is still seething over Derek taking money from the café's till in return for stock she hasn't asked for. Soon afterwards at a party Lucy spikes Alice's drink, but when Derek finds his daughter outside being sick we can imagine that Lucy will be getting a hard time soon...
 
Elsewhere, Zainab blames herself for Afia's departure while Masood comforts Tamwar, Kim is shocked by Ray's numebr; Alfie goes for the football.


29/05/2012
