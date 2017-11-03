08/03 - Zainab's news rocks the Masoods

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 8th March

Afia is furious with Zainab and tells Tamwar to take off his shirt so that his mother can see the damage she's done. As Afia storms off, a guilty Zainab tells the whole story of the B+B fire.



After hearing everything, Masood stands by Zainab in a touching moment and Zainab then speaks to Afia alone, begging her not to blame Tamwar for any of this.

Suddenly, the drama at the Masood house is interrupted when Christian arrives with news that one of the waiters at the restaurant is having a nervous breakdown. As the family rush off to deal with the situation, Syed asks Christian to stay behind and look after Zainab. Crying hysterically, Zainab confesses everything to Christian, before asking him whether he truly loves Syed - could all be forgiven?



Later, Syed is stunned when he returns to find Christian holding Zainab's hand - we were shocked too. In the end, it looks like a fresh start for the Masoods is on the cards as Zainab invites Christian to dinner, while Tamwar and Afia agree to work on getting their marriage back on track!

Meanwhile, reality has struck for Amira as she tells Lauren that she needs to stop pretending that everything is okay when it's not. Despite Anthony confessing his genuine feelings for her, Amira decides that it's time to leave Walford and leaves the cheeky chappy heart-broken.



After saying her goodbyes to Anthony Amira goes to find Syed, admitting that she finally accepts that he doesn't love her. She asks him to look after Yasmin while she goes away for a few days, before getting into a taxi and departing Albert Square for good - or is it?

Elsewhere, Denise and Kim receive a shock as Zainab sends them a £100,000 cheque to make up for the devastating B&B fire.