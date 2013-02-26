08/03 - Liam catches the attention of a gang | EastEnders spoilers

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 8th March 2013

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 8th March

SPOILER ALERT



Liam sees a gang running from a transport officer and he tells them where to hide. Later he sees the gang again outside McKlunky's. They ask Liam why he works there and he explains that he needs the money. Kane slips Liam some cash and tells him to stick with them…



Finally facing her fears, Dot opens the letter that she received from the council. Rattled, Dot tells Poppy that she needs to move out because the council have started court proceedings and there's a chance she could lose her house...



After staying the night in the storeroom, Ian manages to attract attention by banging just as officers arrive at the Minute Mart. When the police open the door, they just see Ian as Denise hides.



Kim considers calling the police when Shirley tells her that Denise's bed wasn't slept in last night. Later when Denise sees Kim again, she's keen to keep her new-found connection to Ian a secret, so lies and says she was with the delivery man.



Jack is wound up and tells Sharon that he won't let her make him look like a mug - as far as he's concerned, she made her choice last night when she went off to help Phil.



Finally, Carol goes to help Alice sort through Derek's things and suggests they scatter his ashes in a park he liked. Kat agrees to go with them for the sake of Alice.

