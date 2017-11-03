08/05 - Lauren learns the hard way

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 8th May

Lauren wakes up alone at hospital with no recollection of the night before and quickly scarpers, leaving Lucy to wonder what's happened to her.



Starting to panic Lucy turns up at the Branning house to see if Lauren has arrived back yet. She's reluctant to disclose what went on last night, but quickly reveals all when she sees how distressed Tanya is.



Just as an argument erupts Lauren walks in and is furious that Lucy has told her parents about what happened. But when she hears what actually went on you can see that she's un-nerved by her behaviour.



With the arguments continuing, there's suddenly a knock on the door and it turns out to be Dan - the stranger from last night - who is returning Lauren's bag. Wanting to get away from the tension, Lauren rushes out of the door with Dan and gets into his car.



They head to the park together and Dan offers her a drink and makes a move. Lauren rejects him and rushes off to apologise to Lucy but is it too late?

Meanwhile, Afia becomes envious when she finds out that an old friend from school has been named Young Entrepreneur of the Year. She tells Tamwar they need to think big and recruits Zainab in for some support but is it going to turn out the way that she wants it to?

Elsewhere, Ray is shocked to learn of Carol's plans to leave Walford with Morgan and the other kids, while Derek tells Carol that he's secured the family a better deal on a house in Suffolk on the condition that they wait for a month - but Carol isn't interested as she wants to leave as soon as possible.