08/11 - Syed has a big decision to make

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 8th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 8th November

SPOILER ALERT



Syed tells his family that Amira wants to have full custody of Yasmin in Birmingham and he reveals that thinks Amira can offer Yasmin a better life. But before he agrees, Amira tells Syed that he should speak to Christian before making a decision.



When Syed consults Christian he repeats how he wants them to be a family, and although Christian is desperate to be a part of Yasmin's life, he insists that it won't work as he isn't enough for Syed. Left to make his decision alone, Syed tells Amira that Yasmin is all hers.



Kim is supplying her B&B guests with café-bought breakfasts due to her broken cooker. Ray discovers the reason for the cooker issue - mice have chewed through the cable. Kim is also using a cool-bag full of ice and freezer bags of food as a make-shift fridge.



An environmental health officer visits the B&B to investigate a complaint from a guest who found mouse droppings at breakfast. Kim insists that it's the café's fault as that's where the breakfast came from, but the inspector discovers Kim's makeshift fridge and the mice infestation, so he closes her kitchen until she sorts out her problems.



Kat promises to plan a special night for her and Alfie but is left in turmoil when she receives another text from her mystery lover.



While AJ tests Zainab's resolve to stop interfering by purposely doing things that will irritate her.

Syed tells his family that Amira wants to have full custody of Yasmin in Birmingham and he reveals that thinks Amira can offer Yasmin a better life. But before he agrees, Amira tells Syed that he should speak to Christian before making a decision.When Syed consults Christian he repeats how he wants them to be a family, and although Christian is desperate to be a part of Yasmin's life, he insists that it won't work as he isn't enough for Syed. Left to make his decision alone, Syed tells Amira that Yasmin is all hers.Kim is supplying her B&B guests with café-bought breakfasts due to her broken cooker. Ray discovers the reason for the cooker issue - mice have chewed through the cable. Kim is also using a cool-bag full of ice and freezer bags of food as a make-shift fridge.An environmental health officer visits the B&B to investigate a complaint from a guest who found mouse droppings at breakfast. Kim insists that it's the café's fault as that's where the breakfast came from, but the inspector discovers Kim's makeshift fridge and the mice infestation, so he closes her kitchen until she sorts out her problems.Kat promises to plan a special night for her and Alfie but is left in turmoil when she receives another text from her mystery lover.While AJ tests Zainab's resolve to stop interfering by purposely doing things that will irritate her.