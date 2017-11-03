08/10 – Lola vows to get Lexi back

EastEnders Episode Guide – Monday 8th October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Monday 8th October

SPOILER ALERT



Lola returns home from youth court after making a plea of not guilty. The possibility of losing Lexi becomes too much for her to bear, but Cora dishes out some tough love by telling Lola she must fight to get her back.



The troubled teen heads to apologise to Trish with Billy, but the meeting ends badly and Lola loses her temper. Will Trish ever believe that Lola is a capable parent?



Phil confronts Lola about whether Ben is actually the father, but struggles to believe her when she confirms the news.



Alice decides to get a makeover from Poppy and Tanya at the salon to shed her 'daddy's little girl' image. But Derek is far from pleased and warns Tanya that she will regret this.



Later at The Vic Alice shows off her new look, but outside is targeted by a mugger who snatches her bag and leaves her bloody and bruised.



Zainab panics when Masood wants to use some money from their savings accounts, while Syed secretly meets with Danny and is surprised when Danny wants to invest some money with him.

