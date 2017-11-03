09/04 - Shirley kicks off

EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 9th April

Phil thinks that he's on the home stretch as Darren is soon to arrive to collect little George, but Shirley throws a spanner in the works when she suggests that she wants to convince Darren to let George become a permanent resident.



But Shirley's tirade doesn't finish there. When she overhears Dot making a public apology to Andrew she's livid. Andrew approaches Shirley with the mix-tape of Heather's favourite songs for the funeral but the bolshie blonde throws it on the floor and stamps it into the pavement.



Back at the house, Shirley's erratic behaviour continues as she asks a speechless Phil to marry her. Phil manages to dodge the question but is Shirley's actions stirring his conscience?

Later, Shirley learns that Janine has instructed Billy to clear out Heather's flat and as she rushes over there she warns Billy that no-one touches Heather's things yet. However whilst Shirley is in emotional turmoil Phil is making a quick call to the social worker to get George out of the way and Shirley is forced to say her goodbyes.

Elsewhere, Billy manages to cover his tracks when Janine spots some of the identical nursery gear that he bought with her credit card; Jean helps Michael find his key fob; while Phil tells Shirley that Ian has his beedies on the cafe.