09/08 - Shirley proposes to Phil

EastEnders Episode Guide - Thursday 9th August 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 9th August

SPOILER ALERT



Shirley disappears on the morning of her sponsored abseil. Phil goes to find her and orders Ben to look for an also missing Ian. Phil finds Shirley hiding in one of the cars at The Arches and she confesses that it's not just the abseil that’s terrifying her, but the thought of a life without Heather and Carly.



Jean orders Shirley to pull herself together, but Shirley has another episode and locks herself in the café toilet. However Janine needs the bathroom, so Shirley is forced to face everyone again.



The abseil kit hasn't arrived, but Phil insists that Shirley conquer her fear of heights by getting on The Vic's roof anyway. Shirley agrees on the condition that Phil goes with her and he devotedly walks with her every step of the way, which results in a touched Shirley proposing to him…



Fatboy, Lucy, Zainab and Ray prepare for the cook-off competition, while Ian watches the contest from afar. Ray makes an early exit as he realises he needs to show Kim how much he loves her. Who will the winner end up being?



Michael urges Janine to start trusting him, but their troubles look set to continue.



Elsewhere, rivalry between Roxy, Lola, Masood and Syed intensifies at the baby competition.

Shirley disappears on the morning of her sponsored abseil. Phil goes to find her and orders Ben to look for an also missing Ian. Phil finds Shirley hiding in one of the cars at The Arches and she confesses that it's not just the abseil that’s terrifying her, but the thought of a life without Heather and Carly.Jean orders Shirley to pull herself together, but Shirley has another episode and locks herself in the café toilet. However Janine needs the bathroom, so Shirley is forced to face everyone again.The abseil kit hasn't arrived, but Phil insists that Shirley conquer her fear of heights by getting on The Vic's roof anyway. Shirley agrees on the condition that Phil goes with her and he devotedly walks with her every step of the way, which results in a touched Shirley proposing to him…Fatboy, Lucy, Zainab and Ray prepare for the cook-off competition, while Ian watches the contest from afar. Ray makes an early exit as he realises he needs to show Kim how much he loves her. Who will the winner end up being?Michael urges Janine to start trusting him, but their troubles look set to continue.Elsewhere, rivalry between Roxy, Lola, Masood and Syed intensifies at the baby competition.