09/07 - Masood and his brother cause mayhem

Monday 9th July

SPOILER ALERT

Masood's shocked when his younger brother AJ turns up on his doorstep but the pair soon bond - once an unknowing Zainab is out of the way!

It's soon time for AJ to leave but on the way to the station he and Tamwar accidentally cause damage to Derek's car. An angry Derek ends up punching AJ.

Meanwhile, Kat worries Alfie has found out about her texts from her mystery lover - but it is actually Shenice who has her phone.

Elsewhere, Shirley stuns Ben and Jay when she tells them Andrew has been officially cleared of all murder charges.