>
>
EastEnders

09/07 - Masood and his brother cause mayhem

 
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 9th July
EastEnders Episode Guide - Monday 9th July

EastEnders Episode Guide

Monday 9th July
SPOILER ALERT

Masood's shocked when his younger brother AJ turns up on his doorstep but the pair soon bond - once an unknowing Zainab is out of the way!
 
It's soon time for AJ to leave but on the way to the station he and Tamwar accidentally cause damage to Derek's car. An angry Derek ends up punching AJ.
 
Meanwhile, Kat worries Alfie has found out about her texts from her mystery lover - but it is actually Shenice who has her phone.
 
Elsewhere, Shirley stuns Ben and Jay when she tells them Andrew has been officially cleared of all murder charges.



03/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsCelebrity Men with Glasses
Hot celebrity men in uniformStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         