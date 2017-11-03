09/03 - Lorraine gets to Ian

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 9th March

EastEnders Episode Guide

Mandy suspects that Lorraine has been drinking again and is more determined than ever that her mother should leave the Square. However, Lorraine is smug when an idiotic Ian insists that she hasn't outstayed her welcome - will he ever be able to catch on?



Later, Mandy finds the Beale house in a state, with Lorraine lying passed out next to a half-empty bottle of vodka. As mother and daughter have a row, vicious Lorraine grabs Mandy's face and spits that she doesn't have a likeable bone in her body. Listening into the argument, Lucy is shocked by how nasty Lorraine is being towards Mandy and starts to feel guilty about how this situation is all her fault.

As the day continues, Ian decides that a family meal at the Argee Bhajee could help to relieve some of the tension. However, Lucy feels sorry for Mandy at the restaurant having had enough of Lorraine's attitude she steps in and tells Ian that Lorraine stole money from his wallet.



When Ian confronts Lorraine, she turns nasty with him in return and Ian orders her to get out of his house. However, before she goes, she warns Ian that Mandy has been down the aisle many times and he should get out now before it's too late. Despite himself, Ian can't help but wonder whether Lorraine is right about Mandy…



Later, Afia and Tamwar have a quiet night in together but Tamwar is still paranoid about his scar. In a touching moment between husband and wife Afia shows that she loves his no matter what he looks like and applies her husband's cream for him. It seems that the couple are getting back on track.

Elsewhere, Shirley's behaviour backfires as she continues trying to keep Heather to herself, while Lauren continues with her quest for independence, but it's clear she is struggling with life away from her parents.