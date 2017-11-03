09/11 - Kat's secret lover plots to win her back

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 9th November 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Friday 9th November

Alfie is getting ready for his romantic date with Kat, but he's forgotten about his poker night with the Branning brothers. The trio arrive and Alfie cancels on them, but he invites them to stay and play at The Vic.



In the kitchen upstairs, Derek, Jack and Max see the pawn note for Kat's ring and Alfie reveals that she sold it to solve their money problems.



Kat reveals her surprise for Alfie, which is a romantic candlelit meal at the B&B. Over dinner, Kat asks Alfie why he puts up with her, but he lists all of the reasons why he loves her. The pair have a perfect evening together, until they're interrupted by a mouse in the wine cooler!



Back at The Vic later, Kat is shocked to find an envelope addressed to her containing her mother's engagement ring. It's clear that one of the brothers took the pawn slip from the notice board and got the ring back for her. But which Branning was it?



Christian agrees to join Syed for dinner, but when Syed asks for his husband's forgiveness, Christian brands him arrogant, immature and a lying cheat. Syed tells Christian that he's been too proud to admit that he loves Christian...will it be enough to fix things though?



Roxy offers Michael some company after hearing that he's babysitting Tommy. After dinner, Michael suggests that Roxy and Amy should move in with him - no strings attached.

