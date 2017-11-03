09/10 – Billy appeals to Phil to help get Lexi back

EastEnders Episode Guide – Tuesday 9th October 2012

EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 9th October

SPOILER ALERT



At the interim care hearing Lola and Billy learn that Lexi will stay in temporary custody for the next eight weeks at least. Billy begs Phil for help, but Phil refuses to do so - ordering him to sort out his own mess.



An emotional Lola blames Billy for the situation, so he calls Trish and convinces her to bring Lexi to visit tomorrow. At the same time, Phil reconsiders his harsh behaviour towards Billy, but when he goes round to see him he gets the door slammed in his face.



There's tension at Abi's belated 16th birthday party as Derek blames Tanya and the makeover for Alice getting mugged. Sharon stands up for Tanya, so in retaliation Derek upsets Dennis, causing him to run out of the house in tears.



A mischievous Joey kisses Whitney at the party, but she feels guilty and pulls away.



Syed is forced to take a loan from Danny when Zainab asks him for some of the money she gave him.

