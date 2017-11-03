>
>
10/02 - Who will get Amy?

EastEnders Episode Guide - Friday 10th February
Friday 10th February
It's decision time as the Judge has decided who will get custody of Amy - but who will win?

Meanwhile Bianca is struggling with the rent and miraculously Janine let's her off the past two months - she still isn't in a position to pay the next bill...

Desperate for cash, she asks Ray for money for Morgan, but he insists he won't be taken advantage of and isn't going to pay for all of her children.

Shirley comes to the rescue and gives her, her job back and Ray shows a softer side when he helps her with work at the cafe. But Bianca misreads the signals big time as they have a heart to heart and Ray sets the ground rules - the children come first.

Elsewhere Tanya encourages Abi to keep it on good terms with Jay.



31/01/2012
