06/02 - Jack and Roxy sleep together

Jack's plan to get Amy a new passport is scuppered when he needs Roxy's signature to complete. The pressure of the oncoming court case seems to be getting to him as he loses sight of Amy and she has a minor accident and Michael tells Roxy...



After hearing Michael's words Roxy heads round to Jack's looking for a fight. but as the situation calms down they share a bottle of wine together and old feelings resurface. One thing leads to another and...



Meanwhile Mandy's emotional moment at her final wedding dress fitting is ruined as Lucy throws coffee over the dress pretending that she 'saw a mouse'. Ignoring the obvious Ian insists that it must be an accident and Mandy is forced to silence.



But at the pub later when she finds out that Lucy has been playing yet more games, Mandy flies at her!



Elsewhere Tanya is shocked when she finds out where Michael's injuries are really from; Dot and Andrew force Rose to apologise to Heather.



