09/02 - Judgement day at the Custody trial

EastEnders Episode Guide Thursday 9th February

It's the morning of the custody trial and Michael pays Roxy one last visit to persuade Roxy to use the passport forgery against Jack. But when Shirley overhears she advises Roxy that playing dirty won't help Amy.



But when she gives Jack a chance to explain and he stays silent her mind is made up...



As proceedings begin, Jack is stunned as Roxy's digs up the past discrepancies. Including his unsociable working hours, the violence at the boxing gym, Penny's accident, his shooting and Billie's death from binge drinking...



He tries to defend himself, but he later confronts Roxy privately over how low she has stooped. Jack threatens to use just as much dirt against Roxy, but she turns the tables on him - saying that she knows about the passport forgery and is prepared to use it to her advantage as it makes him liable for fraud! Not so smug now are we Jack?



Meanwhile the wedding wars hit a pathetically low point as Ian Beale threatens Heather and Andrew after they refuse to change their date. However, Shirley sticks up for them and tells Ian to get lost!



At the same time Lucy finds a text from 'L' on Mandy's phone and decides to take the number and text him herself pretending to be Mandy. When she receives a text from saying that 'L' will meet her soon, Lucy seems smug as a bug.



Elsewhere Fatboy decides to move in with Tyler; Derek issues a warning to Ray.



