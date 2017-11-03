07/02 - Roxy's in for a shock

EastEnders Episode Guide - Tuesday 7th February



EastEnders Episode Guide Tuesday 7th February

After their passionate night together, Roxy makes a quick exit. But catching up in the cafe laster they agree that it can't be ignored. Roxy is still suspicious of Jack's intentions but he insists that he genuinely fancied her!



However, one person isn't so pleased to see them back on good terms. Derek tells Jack that he nees to concentrate on winning the custody battle, and when Jack produces the forged passports is clear that he's looking out for numero uno.



Later on, Michael snoops in Jack's desk and finds the passports with Roxy's 'signature' and wastes no time in showing Roxy the evidence of Jack's betrayal...



Meanwhile after Mandy's outburst Lucy plays an excellent victim. Dot tries to solve the situation by suggesting that Mandy needs to talk to Lucy. But it all goes pear shaped when Mandy has a heart to heart with Lucy but accidentally slips out that she doesn't know if she really loves Ian.



Elsewhere Kim's date Sinclair proves to be a poor match when he makes an ignorant comment; Ray gets a slap after making a comment to Kim; Derek convinces Max to sell a dodgy motor.







