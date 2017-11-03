21/03 - Shirley is distraught

EastEnders Episode Guide - Wednesday 21st March

As the celebration of Phil's release continues at the Mitchell house, Ben points out that their finger-prints will be all over Heather's flat and that somehow they need to get back there...



The opportunity soon presents itself when a distraught Shirley arrives back at the house, holding George in her blood-stained arms.

The Mitchell's then all then head over to Heather's flat and call an ambulance, but it's no use - the paramedics arrive and confirm that Heather is dead!



The news of Heather's death then begins to spread as Phil shares the news with Patrick, Rose and Roxy. Last on the scene is poor Andrew who is overwhelmed with grief for his future wife!

Later, at the police station, Ben, Jay, Shirley, Phil and Billy are being questioned as witnesses as their clothes and DNA samples are taken. Just as Ben and Jay are led away for separate questioning, Shirley tells Phil that she overheard the police saying they believe the burglary was faked...



Can Phil, Ben and Jay maintain their lies?