28/05 - Alicia smacks Val

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 28th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

It's drama central over in Emmerdale this week...



It all starts to go wrong when Pollard surprises Brenda with a trip to Cornwall and Val is left to run the B+B by herself.



left to her own devices Val starts to break down and tells Amy that she misses Pollard, to which Amy gives no sympathy. Val is devastated as she bombards into the back of the Woolpack with a bottle of wine, just as Alicia is about to tell David that she likes him.



But Val wades in and gets nasty saying David is ‘brainless, spineless and totally pathetic.’ Out of nowhere Alicia snaps and punches Val in the face!



Val is left nose- bleeding and swiftly calls the Police - what will happen to Alicia?





Meanwhile Ashley's lies about his new 'managerial role' get him into yet another mess as bill start mounting as the burgers start flipping.



He tries to put on a brave face as he's shown the ropes at the Burger Bar but struggles to hold it together when an advance on his wages is laughed off. Will he be able to support Laurel and his family for much longer?

Elsewhere Cameron is guilty when Debbie thanks him for taking up extra shifts in the pub to buy Sarah a birthday present