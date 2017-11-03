>
>
Emmerdale
28/05 - Alicia smacks Val
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 28th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 28th May


 


Soaps Editor
22/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan 28/05 - Alicia smacks Val
Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsTime management tips: Get more done in less time
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         